Sparkman Middle School temporarily moving to remote learning due to coronavirus

Sparkman Middle School temporarily will move to remote learning due to coronavirus.

This begins Nov. 16 and lasts until Nov. 30 when students return from Thanksgiving break, the Madison County School System announced Friday.

The school has about 825 students in grades 6, 7 & 8.

This is the second Madison County school to move to remote learning in the last two days. On Thursday, the school system announced that Harverst Elementary School will temporarily move to remote learning on Nov.16. (Learn more HERE)

See the school system’s letter about Sparkman Middle School below:

Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, November 30, 2020, following our Thanksgiving Break. Parents, however, are welcome to check out their students if they wish to do so and the students will not be counted absent.

Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP. Teachers will also be available throughout the day (8:30-3:30) to help students with their work via email and Google Meet.

Google Meetings will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help. The school will serve curbside meals from 10:45AM- 11:45AM at the school for students during the remote learning period.