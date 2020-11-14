Sparkman Middle School student reacts to going to remote learning

After nearly a fourth of students and staff tested positive for coronavirus at Sparkman Middle.

The school will transition to 100% remote learning starting this Monday.

Right now, there's nearly 250 students and staff members in quarantine.

WAAY-31 spoke with a student about how she's navigating these changes.

Savannah Grimes is an 8th grader who goes to Sparkman Middle.

She says she's doing her best to excel in school.

But with the back and forth between virtual and traditional learning, it's causing a bit of a strain.

"When we got back in person, it was a lot easier to understand them talking and explaining it to you... Not over the internet," said Grimes.

Sparkman Middle School is one of two schools that switched to remote learning after coronavirus concerns.

Harvest Elementary did as well, with 80 students and staff in quarantine.

Per the Madison County Schools coronavirus contingency plan, once a school is in the "red" it will be closed for deep cleaning and all students will learn virtually.

Savannah says right now, switching between virtual and in-person is making it hard for her to stay ahead in school..

"Not being able to do softball is kind of a bum... But doing it and going back and forth is a little harder than just staying there," she said.

Both schools will not go back to traditional style learning until Monday, November 30th.

However, curbside meal pick-up's will be available.

While this change is only temporary, Grimes is looking forward to a time where she won't have to worry about being exposed to a virus.

But she's hopeful by next school year things will back to normal.

"I don't really know what to expect but i feel it'll be a lot better and hopefully we'll actually be in school and not back and forth," she said.

The spokesman for the Madison County School System said there will be scheduled google meetings if your child needs help.

As of November 13th there are currently more than 1,000 students and staff in quarantine in the entire school system, with more than 60 positive cases.