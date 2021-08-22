Clear

Sparkman Civic Center closed for 2 weeks due to COVID

2 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Several others were exposed.

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 3:24 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The Sparkman Civic Center in Harvest will be closed for the next two weeks. 

That's after 2 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and several others were exposed to the virus.

Municipal Court will still be held as usual on Thursday, but the Civic Center will be cleaned and sanitized before then. 

"The City and Parks & Rec again regret having to close the facility, however in the current situation that has occurred no other option was available,"  the City of Hartselle posted

The Center will reopen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

For more information, you can call the Center at (256)773-2581.

