Spanish-language radio station delivers coronavirus information alongside entertainment

Birmingham-based La Jefa radio station is delivering coronavirus information and updates in Spanish while providing entertainment to listeners both near and far.

Cinthia Saenz, Assistant Manager at Rivera Communications, says that the station has an extensive reach, with over 200,000 followers who tune in from all over the country and the world from New York to Mexico to Russia.

Locally, Saenz says the station is a key resource in providing coronavirus information to the Hispanic community. They have been working with community organizations and businesses throughout the pandemic to give updates.

"We were working with local businesses to announce whether they were going to be open or just going to be for delivery, or if they already had their doors open to the public, the schedule, etc. We've been working with the community and the community has been working with us," Saenz said.

The impact of coronavirus on the Hispanic community in the Birmingham area has been very difficult, Saenz says, which is why providing crucial information listeners can trust is so important.

"We're working with Jefferson County to promote where the test centers are, where they're going to be, or we're going to go so people can look where the location is and know that everything's fine," Saenz said.

Saenz says the station has also helped directly in the community, bringing lunches weekly to workers in jobs like construction that cannot work from home and helping out at backpack drives.

You can listen to La Jefa radio station on 98.3 FM, 1220 AM and 1500 AM, on their website and through TuneIn internet radio.