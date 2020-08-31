Space and Rocket Center thanks Northrop Grumman for donation to ‘Save Space Camp’ campaign

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center thanked Northrop Grumman on Monday for making a donation to its “Save Space Camp” campaign.

The center, located in Huntsville, did not disclose the amount of the donation but said it will help “to not only sustain operations but also repair the financial damage caused by COVID-19-related shutdowns and reduced attendance.”

The campaign met its $1.5 million goal in one week. That was the minimum amount of money the center said was needed to stay open October through April and to allow Space Camp to reopen in the spring of 2021.

"While the campaign has pushed past its initial goal, future donations will be used to repay the money the Rocket Center has had to borrow to pay staff salaries and expenses during the COVID-19 crisis,” the center said in its statement on Monday.

