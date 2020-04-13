Soon-to-be college graduates struggling to enter job field due to coronavirus

School is ending, but coronavirus concerns aren’t leaving as quickly. It’s worrying thousands of graduating seniors in North Alabama and even more across the state.

Just a big fear of the unknown, what's going to happen and when that will happen," Stephanie Manning, whose graduating with her masters degree in May, said.

Manning hoped to have a job as a social worker when she graduates next month.

"Have a job locked down immediately after you graduate, and that's obviously not going to happen with me so it's just almost like feeling defeated from that process," she said.

The online student at Tennessee State University currently works part-time, but her last day is less than a month away.

"My contract ends on May 8, so if I don't find something after then then I will be unemployed," she said.

Manning said financially she's fine because of a business she operates on the side, but she’s still is still worried about the future.

"Being unemployed in this field that I'm passionate about for a long period of time. and, that gap in employment could hurt me as far as my professional career," she said.

Manning knows she's not alone and said it’s frustrating.

"All the hiring processes have completely come to a halt and no new jobs are being posted right now in this field so it's kind of like we're just at a standstill," she said.

Manning said while she’s frustrated, stressed and frightened, she’s choosing to stay positive.

"We'll tell each other, its gonna end, you're gonna get a job, you're needed like this is a needed field so kind of helping each other get some hope for success in the end," she said.

Manning said she hopes businesses consider the struggle college seniors are going through to get into the job field, and those businesses will decide to help them out when the economy bounces back.