Some school districts not requiring masks in school buses despite federal mandate

Masks are still highly recommended.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:22 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Several school districts are no longer requiring masks inside of school buses despite a federal mandate.

TSA requires people to wear a mask while on a bus at all times.

However, Decatur and Albertville city schools have announced they're not requiring masks on buses. They are still strongly recommending it.

"I think that language allows us to comply with those mandates that are in place because again we recognize we are still trying to mitigate this pandemic. However, we want to make sure we are removing any confusion that may exist with our students, our bus drivers and our parents," Albertville City School Superintendent Dr. Boyd English said.

Dr. English says the policy on buses was changed October 20 after hearing some of the challenges bus drivers were facing. He says making this change keeps everything consistent and avoids any confusion.

"Definitely, we want to be in compliance with local, state and of course federal guidelines when it comes to mitigating the COVID-19 in our school system. But, when it comes to seeking that advise, we have to take that legal advice and make sure we're making adjustments, requirements and decisions that's in the interest of everyone in the Aggie family," Dr. English said.

The mask requirement was dropped at the beginning of the month because of the drop in COVID rates in schools and the community. Right now, there's only one COVID case in Albertville City Schools.

