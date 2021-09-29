Clear
Some of our nation's top cyber security leaders are in Huntsville for the National Cyber Summit

The 12th annual National Cyber Summit is taking place at the Von Braun Center.

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 4:33 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

People from across the world are visiting Huntsville for the National Cyber Summit.

The 12th annual summit is back and in-person this year after going virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic. 

People get the chance to learn and network with some of our nation's top cyber security leaders. A senior at New Century Technology High School told WAAY 31 it's helping him learn about the industry more and what he wants to pursue.

“It is definitely amazing for me to be in an environment where all these, range from big to small companies showing what they have, showing what they know, and a way for people, college students, high school students like me, to be recruited in these type of fields," said Sean Mehrotra.

Thursday is the last day of the Cyber Summit.

