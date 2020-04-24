Some Tennessee restaurants to reopen dining rooms 

Restaurants in some parts of Tennessee will soon be able to allow customers to dine-in.

Gov. Bill Lee is allowing restaurants in 89 out of 95 counties to reopen their dining rooms on Monday. The restaurants will have to limit the number of diners to 50% of their capacity.

We talked to a woman who owns a coffee shop in Fayetteville, Tennessee. She told us she's in no rush to reopen her dining room.

"I've made the decision to continue doing it the way we're doing it right now for at least 15 days so that I can monitor the numbers for myself. After 15 days, I'll probably, depending, I'll start letting folks come in to order," said Shelia Archer, the owner of Java Road.

In addition to restaurants reopening, Lee also said retail stores can reopen as long as they limit the number of people inside the store.