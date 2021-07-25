Some Madison County businesses say they can survive another shutdown thanks to customers

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, some cities are reimplementing COVID protocols like masking.

However, in Madison county things are fully open and many businesses are not requiring masks, and people are still going out and about.

WAAY-31 checked in with a few businesses in Madison county about whether or not they fear another shutdown.

At Big Ed's Pizza they told us they didn't miss a beat when COVID forced them to limit customers and only do to-go orders.

The Governor made it clear she doesn't plan to shutdown any businesses or implement a mask mandate, but places like Big Ed's say if that changes, they're prepared.

"Our customers kept several of our full-time employees...They tipped them great. So it's all the customers," said Kristen Drake.

Kristen Drake works at Big Ed's Pizza and she says they've always been fairly busy, but after the pandemic it's nearly doubled.

The Delta variant is rapidly spreading and most counties are now at a very high risk for COVID-19.

This has some people worried another shutdown may happen, forcing restaurants to close again.

"We already know we can do it. We've already been successful. So, if it gets to that point, great, we'll be fine but i hope it doesn't. But we've already perfected it," said Luke Hawke.

Luke Hawke is the executive chef at Domaine South and he says they've grown throughout the pandemic.

So much so, they'll be moving to a bigger location soon.

"We're kind of out-growing our space right now. Like, we're turning people away a lot. So we want to grow, want to be bigger and do more for the community," said Hawke.

Hawke and Drake believe the pandemic caused another level of appreciation for local businesses.

Because of that, the community has continued to support them.

"I think everybody really enjoys doing local. They support local businesses, especially mom & pop places, you know, little boutiques, vendors, things like that everybody is all about that now. We're super appreciative that," said Drake.

Both Drake and Hawke admit 2021 has been a successful year for business and hope to not have to close their doors to patrons again.