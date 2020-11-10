Clear

Some Huntsville residents worried about Affordable Care Act being overturned

President Donald trump and several other republican leaders argue the mandate in the ACA that requires all Americans to have health insurance is unconstitutional.

Huntsville residents who rely on the Affordable Care Act are worried.

The United States supreme court heard arguments for two hours Tuesday on whether to overturn Obamacare.

The Affordable Care act allows young adults to stay on their parents insurance plan until they turn 26.

Two people in Huntsville who are under 26 and say if the Affordable Care Act is overturned, they won't be able to afford regular doctor and hospital visits.

"I ended up becoming really dehydrated and had to make an emergency room trip and the affordable care act has helped my medical bills crazy amounts," said Huntsville resident, Maggie Matteson.

It’s now been a year since Maggie Matteson went to the hospital and she says thanks to the affordable care act, her payments are lower.

“It definitely helped lessen the blow," said Matteson.

Matteson and her boyfriend Chris Foeller are both covered by their parents insurance until age 26 under the ACA.

“People have had 200-dollar bills, but because I’m under my parent's insurance, I haven’t had the same kind of bills they have," said Foeller.

“Being able to go to the doctor when I have a cold," said Matteson.

They say if the affordable care act was overturned, they would struggle to make ends meet.

"I'd probably definitely be upset," said Matteson.

“If you’re hurt and you’re unable to work, you can’t pay those bills," said Foeller.

Both Matteson and Foeller are currently focusing on school and need the affordable care act until they can get a job with good insurance.

“There a huge upper middle class, wealthy class that can go in and pay their bills when they need to, but the majority of Americans today need insurance," said Matteson.

A study published by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation in 2016 says roughly 20 million people in the united states rely on the ACA.

Matteson and Foeller say they hope the supreme court waits until after the pandemic to make any changes.

“Our country is already having issues with COVID and the treatment of it," said Foeller.

Supreme court justices will now go over the case and are expected to release a ruling sometime next summer.

Projected presidential winner, Joe Biden commented on the situation today, saying "We're going to do everything in our power to ease the burden of health care on you and your families. That starts by building on the affordable care act with the dramatic expansion of health care coverage..."

