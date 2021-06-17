Some Huntsville pools seeing chlorine tablet prices double amid coronavirus pandemic

The weather is heating up and the price to maintain swimming pools is rising right along with the temperatures.

Pool owners and pool supply stores are feeling the impact of a nationwide chlorine shortage.

WAAY-31 spoke to a non-profit about the impact on their swimming pool operations.

The price of a small tab that helps keep swimming pools clean has gone up more than 25% and that’s putting a pinch on places like Thornton Acres pool.

"Last year, this time, a 5-gallon bucket of 2-inch chlorine tabs would've cost us around $80. This year, our first 5-gallon bucket cost us $150," said Susan McDougal.

Susan McDougal is the treasurer at Thornton Acres pool and she said she can't believe how much the price has gone up for the chlorine.

It’s because of a huge chemical plant fire in Louisiana last year that led to a shortage of chlorine tablets.

"We have to buy our chlorine when we need it, we can't keep it, we can't buy it at a low price and store it because chlorine goes bad. It evaporates. So we have to buy it at whatever the price is at whatever given day," said McDougal.

Now that summer’s here and pools can open back up, she says they've had an increase in people buying passes.

She says those sales help offset the high cost to maintain the pool's cleanliness.

"We go through about 5-gallons about once a week. Luckily this year, we've had an increase in memberships so that's offsetting the cost of the chlorine increase and as you can see, the kids are playing right now," she said.

Some other pools we spoke with, including McDougal's, told us they'll continue to monitor pricing but are hoping they'll get back to pre-COVID numbers soon.