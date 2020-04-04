Some Huntsville Hospital administration making masks for people to use

The Center for Disease Control is now recommending everyone to wear face masks in public areas where it's hard to keep social distancing a priority.

That means places like parks and grocery stores.

Health officials say it's voluntary and can be made from cloth and should be breathable.

WAAY-31 spoke with a nurse from Huntsville Hospital about how she's helping people during this pandemic.

Robin Barksdale works at Huntsville Hospital...but when she's not here, she's still serving this community... one mask at a time.

"I'm not on the front lines anymore in administration and that was my way of giving back to fellow nurses and healthcare workers in their time of need and they can kind of foresee coming," said Barksdale.

Barksdale began making masks and so far she's made 400 for her fellow healthcare professionals.

They are 100% cotton and have elastic to place behind the ears.

She told us they're not medical grade but its the best she can do.

"It's better than nothing and right now you cant find medical grade masks... the community can't," she said.

At Huntsville Hospital, she told us there has been a shortage of supplies like surgical masks and hand sanitizer.

But for now, they are stocked up.

If people don't follow the Governor's stay at home order and social distance, she says that could change.

A reason why Barksdale is urging people to take the order seriously.

"Don't be complacent. Make sure you are keeping your distance from others... you're sanitizing you know you're staying home. it's just the only way to slow down the spread of this virus. we need to stop moving so the virus stops moving," she said.

Barksdale told WAAY-31 she is now open to making masks for people outside of healthcare if they need them, for free.

She will begin taking orders after April 10th for everyone and to find out how to contact her go to her Facebook.