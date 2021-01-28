Smoking classified as ‘high-risk medical condition’ in Alabama’s next round of coronavirus vaccinations

The CDC has outlined recommendations for the allocation of the coronavirus vaccine. In the plan, smokers are vaccinated at the same time as those with heart conditions, cancer and obesity.

That means smokers may get vaccinated in the state before those with asthma, Cystic fibrosis, liver disease and high blood pressure.

North Alabama resident, Jean Malcolm, was once a smoker. She believes those with severe health conditions, like asthma, should receive the coronavirus vaccine before those who smoke.

“If you start coughing while you’re smoking, get rid of it,” said Malcolm.

According to Huntsville Hospital Lung Center's Dr. Jason Smith, there is not enough research to support that those with asthma or liver disease are at a greater risk if they get the virus. The CDC says there may be a greater risk, but there is not enough research done to support that.

Dr. Smith also said people don’t realize that smokers may be carrying the virus.

“Picking up the motion of a cigarette, hands to face, it’s a lot more than the normal population,” Dr. Smith said.

When you’re sitting next to a smoker who has the coronavirus, you may inhale the virus. Smith said there is research that shows smokers are proven to be at a higher risk of illness than someone with asthma.

“You also have to think of the inhalation itself," said Dr. Smith. “In case they’re sitting next to someone with COVID, they take in a deep inhale and exhale, they’re going to be more susceptible.”

Controversy sparked when New Jersey state officials announced they would start distributing the vaccine to smokers before teachers and public transit workers. New Jersey has two million smokers in the state.

Dr. Smith said the states are getting caught up on the language the CDC used in its resources.

Alabama plans to vaccinate smokers in Phase 1C. On the Alabama Department of Public Health's website, it lists smoking as a high-risk medical condition, along with: “cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state; solid organ transplant; obesity BMI >30 kg/m2; sickle cell disease; and type 2 diabetes.”