How to help small businesses during coronavirus pandemic

Small businesses fearing the worst during this pandemic.

Many hoping they will be able to stay open as people are told to stay in their homes.

"It’s tough, it’s tough," said Pammie Jimmar, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Pammie Jimmar with the Huntsville/ Madison County Chamber of Commerce says their office has been getting calls and emails non stop, especially from small businesses who are unsure about the future.

"They have reasons to be concerned," said Pammie Jimmar, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Owners of the Posh Mommy & Baby Too! says they are seeing an impact from the coronavirus.

'We do anticipate weathering the storm. People are going to continue to have children and they’re going to have to buy products for them so we think we are going to be able to survive this," said Larry and Lisa Vannoy, Owners of Posh Mommy & Baby Too!

They are taking extra precautions like cleaning the doors and wiping down items after a customer touches it.

They also have crayons and pictures to keep kids busy while mom or dad shops instead of the toys they normally have out to play with.

"Invite folks you come in and know that it’s a as safe as possible in here in the store while at the same time being able to offer a shopping experience these new families would like to have," said Larry and Lisa Vannoy, Owners of Posh Mommy & Baby Too!

One way you can help small businesses right now is to buy a gift card that way the business can get the revenue they need right now and then you can use it at a later date.

"That’s still you supporting your local business. We all eat out. We may not be able to eat out now, but I’m the future we’ll be able to go back and to visiting our restaurants," said Pammie Jimmar, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Those with the chamber of commerce tell me it's important now more than ever to support those local businesses so we can get through this as a community together.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter