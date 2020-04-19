Small business owners unsure of state reopening

Governor Kay Ivey set a deadline for a decision on the stay at home order for next week.

This comes as much of the country debates on how and when to reopen parts of the economy.

In Marshall county, the area is considered to be a hot spot for coronavirus cases in North Alabama.

WAAY-31 spoke to two small business owners about how they feel the state should reopen.

If Governor Ivey decides to follow the suggestion from the small business emergency task force report, businesses like this one can soon reopen by May 1st.

Even though the proposed reopening would happen in phases, some people we spoke with say they're still not sure if this is the right time.

"I'm still just a little nervous. I'm still just a little nervous. I don't know if we're too soon because Alabama came into this a little late," said Mary Brewer.

Mary Brewer operates a home furnishing company and also does AirBnb in Guntersville.

Her work is on display at her son's bait and tackle shop, which is still open for business.

"I've been open the whole time. It was busier in the beginning. I assume it'll go back to normal in the spring time. I've been cleaning after every person so 'll just keep doing the same thing," said Shannon Brewer.

Brewer's AirBnb has been closed since the coronavirus outbreak started because she doesn't want to risk anyone's health.

With the possibility of Alabama re-opening in just a few weeks, she's says she's of two minds.

"It's good because we don't want people coming right now so I went from my best year to my worst year," she said.

But she and her son are still seeing the good in all this because they get to make people's day by allowing them to do some fishing outside and not be cooped up in the house.

"I love seeing the new kids going fishing for the first time. It's fun doing that," he said.

At this point in time, no decision has been made about how and when Alabama will reopen.

That decision is up to Governor Ivey.