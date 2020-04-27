Small business in North Alabama apply for second round of government financial help

Monday morning the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program opened up, and after the money quickly ran dry in the first round of help, millions of small businesses rushed online to apply.

At Cabana Wax, the owner tells WAAY 31 if she receives any money, it will go straight to rent. Others say most of the money will be used to pay employees. Either way, business owners across North Alabama say they need the help.

"I just recently applied so I could get some kind of relief during this time," said owner of Hippea Camper, Garrett Hardee.

Garrett Hardee owns a plant-based food truck called Hippea Camper. Monday morning, he applied for the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.

"It's really not bad. Just a one-page form. But you do have to have your finances in order," said Hardee.

He applied through Redstone Credit Union. Hardee said he's been struggling to pay his employees since the Coronavirus pandemic started.

"If we could get some kind of stimulus support we could have some income ourselves," said Hardee.

He’s one of the thousands of businesses in North Alabama struggling to make ends meet.

"It's more expensive than people who are not small business owners realize. There's so much that goes into it. There are so many bills you have to pay," said the owner of Cabana Wax, Alison Dennis.

Alison Dennis owns Cabana Wax. She applied for the first round of PPP and is still waiting to hear back. The federal government says her application automatically rolled over into the new fund.

"The fund ran out and we never saw anything from it," said Dennis.

She says she needs the money to keep her business open.

"I was devastated. I mean, I cried. It was just grief. That's the only way to describe it," said Dennis.

Both Dennis and Hardee say they hope to see some kind of help from the government soon.

"It would relieve a lot of the stress everyone is feeling right now. I'd be able to know that I can pay my bills," said Hardee.

If you're interested in applying for small business assistance, click here.