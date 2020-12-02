Sixth coronavirus case confirmed at Fayetteville elementary school this week

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Wednesday that another student at Ralph Askins Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus. It’s the sixth case confirmed there since Monday.

The district says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact was notified.

It confirmed another case in a student at the school on Tuesday and four cases among students on Monday. Also, on Monday, the district said five students at Fayetteville Middle School, one system employee and one Fayetteville High School employee tested positive for the virus.

"Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home," Wednesday’s announcement said.

You can read it in full below: