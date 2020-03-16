Clear
BREAKING NEWS Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama, bringing state total to 28 Full Story

There are now 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 1:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The updates were posted to the ADPH website on Monday. It shows one case in Baldwin County, one in Elmore, one in Lee, 17 in Jefferson, one in Limestone, one in Montgomery, three in Shelby and three in Tuscaloosa.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

