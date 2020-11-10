Sick students in Huntsville City Schools need doctor's note to return to class

Some parents in Huntsville City Schools are confused why their students need a doctor's note to return to class if they were home sick for a mild cough or sore throat.

A parent told WAAY 31 he wouldn't feel the need to take his kids to the doctor if they were feeling a little under the weather with a cough or runny nose.

Craig Williams, a spokesperson from the district, said they're requiring a doctor's note because they'd rather be safe than sorry.

"We aren’t taking any chances when it comes to health and safety," said Williams.

If your child is experiencing symptoms like a runny nose, headache, sore throat or other symptoms of the coronavirus, the district is requiring them to have a doctor's note before returning to school.

"Even though those are many frequent signs and symptoms of just common allergies, they also happen to be symptoms of the medical pandemic we’re also experiencing," said Williams.

Joseph Pleva has four students in Huntsville City Schools, and he's nervous this will now make parents less likely to keep potentially sick students at home.

“A lot of students or parents of students and students themselves might be less hesitant, be more hesitant to disclose that they have potential symptoms to avoid having to go to the doctor," said Pleva, "Know my kids don’t like going to the doctor. We don’t really like taking them to the doctor.”

The district's goal is to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment and Williams said it's important parents help them achieve this goal by keeping sick students at home.

“All those things that, you know, many of us have experienced before or experienced pre-COVID that would normally leave our children at home from school for, those are now signs and symptoms of COVID. So, now we have to treat all those things differently."

The district wants to remind parents that even if their student is experiencing symptoms similar to the common cold, it could be the coronavirus and they need a doctor's note to return to school.