ShowerUp group seeing more homeless people in Madison County

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people out of their jobs and some...their homes.

Many, for the first time, having to ask for help.

But homeless shelters and volunteer groups are stepping up.

ShowerUp Huntsville hosted their monthly service for folks to come out shower, eat and grab clothes and essentials.

WAAY-31 spoke with people there and learned about why these resources are so important in re-building the future.

This pandemic has been on going for months and people at ShowerUp Huntsville told us they're seeing more and more people become homeless and forced to live on the streets.

All because coronavirus has depleted some people's banks.

"It's just unfair to most of the people out here because their jobs are getting cut, their pay is getting cut. They're not able to do what they need to do to get their lives back on track," said Joseph James Vavrik.

Joseph James Vavrik used to work in labor but the pandemic rolled around and turned his life upside down...

But he and his wife are staying hopeful...thanks to groups like ShowerUp.

The organization sets up once a month to offer a shower, meal and fresh clothes.

The director told us in the last few months they've seen new faces turn up and ask for help.

"This is the first time they've ever been homeless. They've lived in a house their whole lives. Some of them had really nice jobs but coronavirus put so many people out of their jobs. People just depleted all the money they had," said Taylor Reed.

Reed told us he's grateful to be a helping hand to this community and he wants people to know there's always someone out there to help.

The pandemic made him realize this could happen to anyone...no matter what your upbringing or lifestyle.

"Something like a worldwide pandemic can come and put anybody on the street," said Reed.

While people are out, teams had masks on, they sanitized the showers and gave pre-packaged meals.

Now that the winter is on the way... Vavrik hopes there will be more places to reside, so everyone has a place to stay safe.

"We need all the shelters to open so people can get out of the cold, so they don't get sick," he said.

Vavrik told us he hopes people don't take the little things for granted and to not make assumptions about people who are homeless... especially amid a pandemic that's caused economic devastation.