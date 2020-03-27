Shoppers head to grocery stores as coronavirus forces non-essential businesses to close

As hundreds of North Alabama businesses prepare to shut their doors on Saturday to follow Governor Kay Ivey's order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, many shoppers already have started visiting stores that get to stay open.

All these businesses the governor has determined to be non-essential - like salons, bowling alleys and department stores - have to close their doors at 5 P.M. Saturday. Businesses not on the list - like grocery stores - get to stay open.

Coronavirus restrictions already had some local businesses making the decision to close, but this latest order from Governor Ivey makes it mandatory for the next three weeks.

"It's been a little crazy, a lot of people are coming in, I think alot of people are scared," Amina Petty, who works at a Huntsville Walmart, said.

Petty is seeing plenty of shoppers come in the store, especially now that it will become one of the only places still open.

"They're going crazy and they're buying up everything, like $400 or $500," Petty said.

The health order forces non-essential businesses to close because of the coronavirus. Andrew Chancellor works on Redstone Arsenal, but has the tools to work from home. He's thinking of those who can't and so will be job-less because of this new order.

"The first thing that I thought about was, how many people are going to be displaced from work, that's kind of the big thing right there," Chancellor said.

Petty still expects more people to flood her store, but is confident in the future.

"I think it will get better, I think the most high has us," Petty said.

You can find a list of all the businesses deemed to be non-essential and closed from 5 P.M. Saturday to 5 P.M. April 17th here.