ShoalsFest to require Covid vaccination or negative test proof for Florence music event attendees

ShoalsFest organizers announced Friday that everyone who attends the music festival in Florence must either be fully vaccinated against coronavirus or have a recent negative coronavirus test result.

Children under 12 will be required to wear masks at all times. They do not have to show negative Covid tests.

Organizers say individuals “must provide proof of a negative, lab-administered COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Test administered within 48 hours of entry. Home rapid tests will not be accepted, as time of testing cannot be verified.

“Attendees may bypass these requirements with proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination. A physical or digital card will be accepted as valid proof.

“The last day to receive the second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single Johnson & Johnson shot is Saturday, September 18, 2021, otherwise the previous guidelines apply and valid proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required.”

ShoalsFest is the creation of Lauderdale County native and Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell, both a solo artist and member of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Drive-By Truckers.

It’s set for Oct. 2-3 at McFarland Park in Florence. Get details and buy tickets HERE

Here are more health requirements from the event:

We kindly ask anyone meeting any of the following criteria to not attend ShoalsFest:

Attendees who have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of attending the festival.

Attendees who within 14 days of attending the festival have traveled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

Attendees who within 48 hours prior to attending the festival exhibit any of the following symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These protocols and procedures have been added due to the rapid escalation of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. Refusal to meet the following protocols will result in denial of entry.

Please be prepared for longer entry times to the festival grounds.