Clear

Shoals officials work on rural coronavirus vaccination plan

Officials in the Shoals are working on getting grants to have mobile vaccination units.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 6:16 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Hospitals in the Shoals and emergency management officials, along with the state, are all teaming up to create a rural coronavirus vaccination plan.

Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said while they wait for more first-round doses of vaccine, they're still planning ahead on how to vaccinate people who can't get to mass vaccination sites.

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency said it's applied for a community block grant to possibly get mobile vaccination units, where Helen Keller employees would administer the vaccines from the mobile trailers. Buchanan said plans are in the works, but there are a lot of logistics they have to face, like keeping the vaccines cold.

"We have a certain amount of hours once the vial thaws. The clock starts and we have a few hours to get those shots in arms. That's extremely challenging when you're trying to do that in July in a community that's 30 minutes away from an ultra-cold freezer, so those are the challenges that we have to meet and find a way to build bridges to make partnerships across the community to try and meet that demand and get that help out, and we're still in the process of working through that," said Buchanan.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management said they already have two trailers and are outfitting them to take vaccines to rural areas in that county. North Alabama Medical Center employees will help give those doses out when the time comes.

Right now, the entire Shoals area just needs more vaccines in general.

Franklin County has also applied for a community block grant to get a trailer to help vaccinate rural areas, too.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 49°
Fort Payne
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 494421

Reported Deaths: 9991
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson711451374
Mobile36184735
Madison32457458
Tuscaloosa24213412
Montgomery22636517
Shelby22020214
Baldwin19790284
Lee14980154
Morgan13693251
Calhoun13307287
Etowah13192320
Marshall11269209
Houston10102261
Elmore9408185
Limestone9376134
Cullman8903181
St. Clair8839224
Lauderdale8601212
DeKalb8465175
Talladega7552164
Walker6538258
Jackson6503103
Autauga630391
Blount6106127
Colbert5993119
Coffee5254102
Dale4648107
Russell405233
Franklin399478
Covington3970106
Chilton3883100
Escambia378172
Tallapoosa3596143
Clarke343753
Chambers3421111
Dallas3412141
Pike293372
Lawrence283684
Marion283495
Winston247368
Bibb245460
Geneva240270
Marengo236557
Pickens224555
Barbour212451
Hale210668
Fayette200957
Butler197566
Henry182641
Cherokee177139
Monroe166339
Randolph163840
Washington156635
Crenshaw145254
Clay145054
Macon142343
Cleburne137841
Lamar133133
Lowndes131251
Wilcox122525
Bullock117136
Conecuh106724
Perry105827
Sumter98632
Coosa89224
Greene88232
Choctaw55123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 776337

Reported Deaths: 11436
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby873161492
Davidson81556869
Knox46018581
Hamilton40396462
Rutherford38385382
Williamson25282203
Sumner21383315
Montgomery17414213
Out of TN1695094
Wilson16423210
Unassigned15587125
Sullivan14346274
Blount14066181
Bradley12918139
Washington12774234
Maury12220163
Sevier12038163
Putnam10603169
Madison10102228
Robertson8962121
Hamblen8023164
Anderson7991157
Greene7294145
Tipton6948103
Coffee6320115
Dickson6228106
Gibson6188141
Cumberland6106121
Carter5974152
McMinn593191
Roane590796
Bedford5797120
Loudon569665
Jefferson5659119
Lawrence556883
Monroe533190
Warren531475
Hawkins525194
Dyer5237101
Franklin473685
Fayette466971
Obion436595
Rhea415173
Lincoln414062
Cocke399093
Cheatham391244
Marshall391156
Campbell380459
Weakley378959
Giles373896
Henderson361973
Carroll348981
Hardeman338564
White338266
Macon336573
Hardin331063
Lauderdale309242
Henry300975
Marion294144
Scott287644
Wayne287130
Overton284857
Claiborne279768
McNairy267853
DeKalb265549
Hickman265141
Haywood264860
Smith256036
Grainger243146
Trousdale239022
Morgan229738
Fentress229344
Johnson216338
Chester201748
Bledsoe200210
Crockett197247
Unicoi180547
Polk176522
Cannon175029
Union172233
Grundy168630
Lake167826
Sequatchie156027
Decatur153937
Humphreys153721
Benton151039
Lewis147025
Meigs126621
Jackson125234
Stewart123624
Clay107130
Perry103327
Houston102932
Moore94416
Van Buren79520
Pickett74623
Hancock49512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events