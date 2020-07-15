Jackson County Sheriff's Office: Legally carrying a gun while wearing a mask is OK

In Jackson County, the sheriff's office said they received several calls about legally carrying a gun while having a mask on.

Rocky Harnen, chief deputy for Jackson County, said after the governor announced a mandatory masking order, the sheriff's office got multiple calls from people asking if they're able to legally carry a gun with a permit and wear a mask at the same time.

Harnen says the answer is yes.

"There is nothing that prohibits you from carrying a gun, concealing it with a concealed carry permit and having a mask on," said Harnen.

He says the sheriff's office wants to make this message clear.

"We certainly support the Second Amendment, right to carry a weapon, if you have a pistol permit, carry and conceal that is absolutely fine. Wear a mask, do what the governor says, and let's get rid of this thing," said Harnen.

Harnen said as for enforcing the statewide mandatory mask order, the office is still reviewing how to enforce it if necessary but encourages people to follow the governor's order.