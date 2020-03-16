Sheffield City Schools close due to threat of coronavirus

All Sheffield City Schools will be closed until April 6 due to the threat of coronavirus.
Employees will still report on Tuesday.
We are working to learn if e-learning will be implemented.
You can find more school closures here.
