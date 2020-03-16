Clear

Sheffield City Schools close due to threat of coronavirus

All Sheffield City Schools will be closed until April 6.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

All Sheffield City Schools will be closed until April 6 due to the threat of coronavirus.

Employees will still report on Tuesday.

We are working to learn if e-learning will be implemented.

