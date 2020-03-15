Several cities, counties holding news conferences regarding coronavirus pandemic

Multiple cities and counties will be hold news conferences on Monday, March 16, to address the conoronavirus pandemic.

Sunday evening, Florence City and DeKalb County announced they will be holding updates on their response efforts.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt will be joined by Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director George Grabryan; Russell Pigg, CEO of North Alabama Medical Center; Dr. Jimmy Shaw, superintendent of Florence City Schools; and Donna Fisher, VOAD director.

They will address members of the press at 2:00 p.m. at the Florence Council Auditorium on Pine Street.

An hour prior to that, a joint press conference will be held at the DeKalb County Commission Chamber on Grand Avenue. The update will be given by both the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the DeKalb County Commission.

They will be joined by representatives from the following organizations:

DeKalb EMA

DeKalb Ambulance Services (DAS)

Fort Payne City Schools

DeKalb County Schools

DeKalb Regional Medical Center

Fort Payne Police Department

Fort Payne Fire

Alabama Department of Public Health

News conferences are also planned in Huntsville and in Decatur as well on Monday.