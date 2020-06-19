State: Several Madison County restaurants closed due to employees not wearing masks

The Alabama Department of Public Health says several Madison County restaurants were temporarily closed because employees weren’t wearing masks.

The restaurants listed below were temporarily closed in the last 90 days for this, according to the state. You can see a list of restaurants in other cities, as well as all restaurants cited for any reason, HERE.

According to the department’s website, it "issues enforcement actions where immediate hazards exist or where compliance is not obtained voluntarily.” It says in most instances, conditions are corrected and the establishment can reopen within a few hours.

The following list is from the Alabama Department of Public Health's website:

Tailgaters, Inc.

2190 Winchester Road, Suite B

Huntsville, AL 35811

06/16/2020

Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests

Subway #23027

5955 Highway 72 East

Gurley, AL 35748

06/11/2020

Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests

Perfect Timing Bar & Grill

9481 Highway 431 South

Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

06/05/2020

Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests

West End Grill

6610 Old Madison Pike

Huntsville, AL 35806

06/02/2020

Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests

Sonic Drive-In #1114

2120 Sparkman Drive

Huntsville, AL 35810

05/28/2020

Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests

Moe's Original Bar B Que

127 Holmes Avenue, Suite 103

Huntsville, AL 35801

05/22/2020

Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests