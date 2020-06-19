State: Several Madison County restaurants closed due to employees not wearing masks

The Alabama Department of Public Health says several Madison County restaurants were temporarily closed because employees weren’t wearing masks.
The restaurants listed below were temporarily closed in the last 90 days for this, according to the state. You can see a list of restaurants in other cities, as well as all restaurants cited for any reason, HERE.
According to the department’s website, it "issues enforcement actions where immediate hazards exist or where compliance is not obtained voluntarily.” It says in most instances, conditions are corrected and the establishment can reopen within a few hours.
The following list is from the Alabama Department of Public Health's website:
Tailgaters, Inc.
2190 Winchester Road, Suite B
Huntsville, AL 35811
06/16/2020
Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests
Subway #23027
5955 Highway 72 East
Gurley, AL 35748
06/11/2020
Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests
Perfect Timing Bar & Grill
9481 Highway 431 South
Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
06/05/2020
Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests
West End Grill
6610 Old Madison Pike
Huntsville, AL 35806
06/02/2020
Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests
Sonic Drive-In #1114
2120 Sparkman Drive
Huntsville, AL 35810
05/28/2020
Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests
Moe's Original Bar B Que
127 Holmes Avenue, Suite 103
Huntsville, AL 35801
05/22/2020
Purpose: Employees of the establishment were not wearing masks or facial coverings at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests