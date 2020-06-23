Several Decatur businesses temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns

Several businesses in Decatur are closed due to concerns about coronavirus.

Mellow Mushroom and Moe's Original Bar B Que in Decatur, along with the Moe’s location in Priceville, are temporarily closed. This is after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurants are set to reopen on Tuesday, June 23.

Family Security Credit Union on 6th Avenue closed its lobby and will operate as drive-thru only through at least June 25 after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The bank says it is allowing the entire branch to self-isolate and the business is being sanitized. Employees from other branches are helping to run the 6th Avenue location right now.

Family Security Credit Union also said an employee at its Hazel Green location may have been exposed to coronavirus, and it’s closed that lobby until further notice as a precautionary measure. Drive-thru service remains open.

Decatur Country Club is also temporarily closed after an employee may have been exposed to coronavirus. It’s expected to reopen this week, and the business said it will post updates to its Facebook page.