Several Alabama colleges take precautions due to coronavirus

Several colleges in Alabama are taking precautions due to coronavirus.

The University of Alabama, University of Alabama in Huntsville, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University, Jacksonville State University and Alabama A&M University have moved to online classes only.

The University of North Alabama, Northwest-Shoals Community College and University of West Alabama are still monitoring the situation.

We’re working to learn more about how other schools in the state, including Calhoun Community College and Athens State University, are responding.

