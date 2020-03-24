7 in Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office self-quarantine after inmate says he’s murderer with coronavirus

Seven Jackson County Sheriff's Office employees are in self-quarantine after a man booked in the county jail told officials he may have coronavirus.

The Sheriff's Office says James Scott walked into the Bridgeport Police Department early Sunday morning and said he shot and killed a man in Jasper, Tennessee.

The Sheriff's Office then brought him to the Jackson County Jail to book him as a fugitive.

That's when employees there were potentially exposed.

"We were short-handed before, everyone was working, but now we’re that much shorter that we have to deal with," said Chuck Phillips, Jackson County Sheriff.

Phillips says three jailers, three deputies and one investigator are self quarantining after James Scott claimed to be infected with the coronavirus after he was booked here at the Jackson County Jail.

"Once he was at the jail and booked in, he informed us that he had been infected by the virus," said Phillips.

Phillips says Scott was here at the Jackson County Jail for less that 24 hours.

"We did quarantine him in a holding cell away from everybody," said Phillips.

Phillips says Scott had a low-grade fever of less than 100 degrees, which was why he was not tested for the virus.

He said Scott told them he was exposed to the virus 10 days before his arrest.

That means Thursday will mark 14 days since his exposure.

Phillips said if Scott stays symptom-free and his employees feel healthy, they can return to work later this week.

For now, they're self-quarantining to be safe.

"We're going to be here. We're going to work, we're going to keep the office open and do what we have to do," said Phillips.

WAAY 31 has also reached out to the Bridgeport Police Department to see if anyone in their department is self-quarantining as well.

At this time we are waiting on the chief to call us back.

Now, Scott is in Jasper, Tennessee.

We're told the investigation is now being handled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.