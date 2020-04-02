Groups donating meals to Huntsville seniors trying to protect themselves from coronavirus

Three organizations have come together to make and deliver free meals to seniors who aren't leaving the house to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The Bridge Church, Serving With A Purpose Ministries, and Mango's Carribean Cookhouse all partnered to help seniors in the community. The group, Serving Our Seniors, will also go grocery shopping for those who can't.

Just this week, they have served more than 250 seniors, adding some positivity during these times.

"The response is just, wow, they were thinking about us during this time period, it's just overwhelming, for us it's just, we're just happy that we can do something, a small piece, a small part, and be a blessing to our seniors in this time," Alfonzo Greene, who helped put the entire volunteer effort together, said.

The group plans to continue donating meals for the foreseeable future. If you'd like to donate to the efforts, you can write a check to First Seventh Day Adventist Church or use Cashapp to ThebridgeFC, with a note saying "Serving Our Seniors."