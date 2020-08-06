Senator Doug Jones talks about COVID-19 impacting the economy

Senator Doug Jones was joined by University of Alabama Economist Dr. Samuel Addy in the weekly coronavirus update.

Senator Jones said he is working to extend the now expired extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits. Dr. Addy said it would cost more in the long run to not extend the extra benefits.

He adds in order for the economy to get back on track, we first need to beat the coronavirus.

"If you really want to contribute to the economy, help us get this virus under control," said Senator Jones. "That's how we contribute to the economy, do your part to get the virus under control and then that's when we will see the robust economy that we came accustomed to."

Dr. Addy agrees that the virus first needs to be controlled before the economy gets better.