Senate Democratic Leader: Deal reached on major parts of $500B coronavirus aid for small businesses, hospitals

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing.
Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package. He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate.
