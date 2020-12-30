Sen. Doug Jones quarantining after his wife tested positive for coronavirus

Sen. Doug Jones is quarantining after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.
He posted Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, saying “I worked really hard on the NDAA & I was hoping that my last vote in the Senate would be to override Trump’s veto. But my wonderful running mate Louise tested positive so I am quarantining & taking care of her.”
Jones said his wife is not “feeling too good but is ok.” He received a negative test result.
