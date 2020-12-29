Secretary of the Treasury: COVID-19 relief checks to begin being mailed to Americans on Wednesday

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin says paper COVID-19 relief checks will begin being mailed to Americans on Wednesday.

Mnuchin says later this week, you can check the status of your payment here.

The $600 payments were approved in a relief bill signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Trump has pushed for bigger $2,000 relief checks, but this stalled in the Senate on Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote proposed by Democrats.

Find more information from the IRS here.