Secretary of the Treasury: COVID-19 relief checks to begin being mailed to Americans on Wednesday

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin says paper COVID-19 relief checks will begin being mailed to Americans on Wednesday.
Mnuchin says later this week, you can check the status of your payment here.
The $600 payments were approved in a relief bill signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Trump has pushed for bigger $2,000 relief checks, but this stalled in the Senate on Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote proposed by Democrats.
Find more information from the IRS here.
