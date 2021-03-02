Second mass coronavirus vaccine clinic underway at John Hunt Park

It's now been three weeks since eight mass vaccination clinics were held across the state. More than 7,600 doses were administered during the week of Feb. 8, and now, it's time for people's second doses.

Huntsville Hospital began to administer second doses to people who got the vaccine during the mass vaccine clinics on Monday. The process is expected to last all week. The hospital says so far, the process is going smoothly, and people at the clinic agree.

"Both times, we have been here. It has been absolutely incredible," Marianne Case said.

"This has been a very simple process," Linda Mahan, who also got her second dose, said.

People at the Huntsville Hospital Community Vaccination Clinic were glad to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The hospital expects to administer 1,600 doses per day this week. Around 90% are second doses from the mass vaccine clinics last month.

"We are ramped up and ready to accommodate," Senior Vice President of Huntsville Hospital Tracy Doughty said.

People told WAAY 31 the whole process was quick and easy, taking them less than half an hour.

"You are in and out in no time flat," Mahan said.

Now, they're glad to be able to return back to a new normal.

"Now, I can see my grandkids more often, I hope," Case said.

Starting next week, the clinic expects to administer even more vaccines since they got an increase in supply. Huntsville Hospital says they will administer 2,500 doses per week. That's about 500 new doses per day.

The hospital reopened its vaccine appointment portal, but still asks people to be patient because of the high demand. Doughty says there are more than 25,000 people on a waiting list in Madison County, alone. The number jumps up to 45,000 across the system.

"We are working as fast as we can with the allocation that we have, so as many as we can give out, we'll be glad to do it. So, just be patient with us. We're going as fast as we can," Doughty said.

The hospital says it could take several weeks before your appointment is confirmed.