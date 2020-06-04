Second inmate coronavirus death reported in Alabama prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama prison system says a second inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

William Hershell Moon, a 74-year-old inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility, died Wednesday at a hospital.

The prison system this week reported additional cases among inmates and staff. A total of 19 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the prison system.

The department said a total of 73 staff members and contract workers have self-reported positive tests for COVID-19. Twenty-one of those have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.