Second coronavirus case confirmed at Marshall Space Flight Center

A second employee working at Marshall Space Flight Center tested positive for coronavirus.

The following is a statement from NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer:

"We received confirmation of a second case of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the Marshall family. A person working on-site at the Marshall Child Development Center tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-quarantine. There is no indication that this case is related to the first case reported earlier at Marshall Space Flight Center.

Based on the circumstances and elapsed time since the worker was on-site on March 16, we believe that there is no additional risk at the center for mission essential personnel working on-site. The center remains at mandatory telework status under the NASA Response Framework.

The Child Development Center is working to trace and notify those who had significant contact with the affected employee and appropriate precautions are being implemented. Marshall Space Flight Center is supporting the Child Development Center in that effort.

We are a strong team who will get through this together. Center leadership remains dedicated to doing all we can for this team’s health and safety. We will keep going as we are challenged and look to each other for support as a one NASA family."

The first case at Marshall Space Flight Center was confirmed on March 14. At that time, the center said only mission-essential personnel would have access to the center.