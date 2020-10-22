Scottsboro High School forfeits football game after coach tests positive for coronavirus, 2 others quarantine

Scottsboro High School's football game against Pell City High School scheduled for Friday is cancelled.

Scottsboro Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes said on Thursday that they had to forfeit because one coach tested positive and two coaches are in quarantine. He said right now, they plan to play at home next Friday against Fyffe.

A coach on the high school’s varsity football team tested positive for coronavirus. The district said the positive case was confirmed on Sunday. You can read our previous story here.