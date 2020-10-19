Scottsboro High School football coach tests positive for coronavirus

A coach on Scottsboro High School’s varsity football team tested positive for coronavirus.

The district said the case was confirmed on Sunday and it cancelled the varsity football practice scheduled for Monday.

“Currently, our Director of Student Support Services, High School Principal and administrative staff, and High School nurse are in the process of conducting contact tracing on behalf of our coaches and players using current COVID protocols," Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Reyes said on Monday. “I will make further decisions once I obtain additional information as our staff works through the process today.”