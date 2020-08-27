Scottsboro High School emphasizes coronavirus safety during football home opener

With the remnants of Hurricane Lara expected to impact much of north Alabama on Friday, Scottsboro High School joined dozens of others in moving its football game to Thursday.

The match against Madison Academy was the first home game for the school this year and offered an opportunity to put some of their coronavirus safety measures into practice.

Scottsboro High School placed several of these distancing signs around the stadium during Thursday's football game against Madison Academy.

Principal Rob Paradise said capacity at the game was limited to no more than 50 percent of the stadium. There were several signs posted to remind guests to keep their masks on and remain socially distant while at the game.

The bleachers were also marked off with gold and black tape to let people know how best to distance from others who are not in their family.

Several hand sanitizing stations were also placed at entrances to the stadium as well as around the field to encourage good hand hygiene.

Fans who spoke with WAAY 31 said they were pleased to see the number of steps that were taken by the school.

"I hope that we have a full season and I hope it goes as smooth as this first game. Time will tell," said Bill Sasse.

Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Reyes said during their first four days back at school, they have not had any positive coronavirus cases yet.

He said one teacher is in quarantine after being potentially exposed prior to the start of the school year. That teacher did not report to work yet.

Reyes said one student was sent home after showing two potential symptoms of coronavirus. He said no other students are in quarantine because they have been able to maintain more than six feet between students at that school.

About 30 percent of the students decided to learn virtually this semester, which Reyes said helps with the distancing.

Another parent decided to self-quarantine their student after the parent was potentially exposed to the virus in the community.

Paradise said he spoke with officials at Madison Academy along with the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency about rescheduling the game. During the talk Wednesday morning, the three groups decided that it was best to hold the game on Thursday because of the weather.