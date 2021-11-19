Scottsboro City Schools drop mask-wearing mandate

Students, teachers and staff no longer will be required to wear masks in Scottsboro City Schools when they return from Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 29.

Superintendent Amy Childress made the announcement Friday.

She said the change is “Due to the steady decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases” in the school system.

Mask-wearing continues to be required on school buses due to federal requirements. That rule is expected to expire Jan. 22.

See Childress’ full letter to parents below:

Dear Wildcats,

Due to the steady decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases within the Scottsboro City School District over the past several weeks, the existing mask mandate requirement for all faculty, students, and staff will expire at the end of the school day on Friday, November 19, 2021. EXCEPTION: Masks will continue to be mandated through federal TSA guidelines while on school buses through January 22, 2022.

Scottsboro City Schools will be closed on November 22 - 26, 2021, in observance of Thanksgiving. We hope you and your family have a wonderful Thanksgiving break and enjoy time spent with family and friends!

Scottsboro City Schools will reopen on Monday, November 29, 2021. Masks will be optional (personal preference) for all faculty, staff, and students. Please note that we will continue to monitor changes in COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, and that while we hope that our number of cases remain low, adjustments to the masking plan may be made if necessary. Attached is the Scottsboro City Schools’ revised Emergency Operations Plan that accompanies the masking as personal preference plan.

Happiest Thanksgiving to you and your family

Mrs. Amy Childress

Superintendent

Scottsboro City Schools