School districts start making plans for the new school year

As schools work to determine when students can come back to classrooms to learn again, they are working on multiple options to meet a variety of circumstances.

"The things we have to do between now and that time is to develop multiple plans so that we have flexibility," said Dr. Ed Nichols, the newly appointed superintendent of Madison City Schools.

After being unanimously approved as the next superintendent, Nichols described the need to have multiple plans in place so they can respond to the virus in the fall.

He said that even though they expect to return students to the classroom for the fall semester, Nichols said virtual learning won't necessarily go away completely.

"We found that we can provide that virtual education and so we're going to look to see how that will be part of what we do in the future," said Nichols.

Nichols takes over the for the interim superintendent, Eric Terrell. Following Wednesday's school board meeting, Terrell said based on the advice of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, older students can start returning to some activities on June 8.

"With some activities with older kids, 13 and older. And then probably looking at July with younger kids, 13 and younger. But that could change. So that's going to go off the lead of what Dr. Mackey has for us," said Terrell.

Other districts, like Hartselle City Schools, are also making plans for reshaping class sizes to meet social distancing best practices.

"We need to come up with a plan of how to return. Do we all return at one time? Do we have an alternate schedule where one grade comes in at a time, where you make your high school campus more like a college campus where students come in at a certain time for classes," said Superintendent Dr. Dee Dee Jones.

As far as how much widespread testing should factor into those decisions, Nichols said that will be up to the state to decide.

"This is not something that is isolated to just communities. People are fluid with transportation and so we've got to be looking at that across the state as well as by our community and take the guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and give us that information," said Nichols.

Jones said Mackey suggested districts with earlier start dates look at pushing back that date to August 20 or later.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet on Thursday, May 14. However, plans for the fall semester aren't on the official schedule.