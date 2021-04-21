Clear

North Alabama school districts offer summer classes to close coronavirus learning gap

Experts say kids lost around a year of school because of the pandemic.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 5:34 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2021 6:45 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

With just over a month of class left for most North Alabama school districts, more and more are sharing their plans on how they plan to close the coronavirus learning gap this summer.

It is an issue every school in the nation is currently facing. WAAY 31 has spoken to experts in the past few weeks who have said kids essentially lost a year of school! While school districts have a plan, some parents are concerned their kids will be too burned out to benefit.

"Our child's education is very important to us," Laurie McFalls said.

Her son, Jack, is about to wrap up second grade next month. She's a bit worried about third grade after an unusual start to the school year.

"I do have some concerns about what he's going to take with him into the next grade, because she had to spend so much time covering the grade he was supposed to be learning," McFalls said.

School districts have similar concerns.

"It comes from students not being in school," Director of Elementary Instruction at Huntsville City Schools Dr. Monte Linebarger said. "We can't expect our children to teach themselves."

Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County schools are all offering classes over the summer. Students would go to class four to five days a week depending on their grade level.

"We're going to do our best to not make it drill and work and those kinds of things, because we do understand that folks are weary," Madison City School Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said.

While some worry that it's too much, others say their kids can't wait to go back.

"I don't think our boys and girls will be burned out at all. Honestly, they've missed too much instruction. Just like my son, he's ready to get out of the house," Dr. Linebarger said.

Districts are also offering other services to make summer learning more possible for families with working parents.

"Free breakfast, free lunch, free transportation. Hopefully, that's going to be a selling point to allow their boys and girls to come back to school," Dr. Linebarger said.

School districts say they hope parents opt into the summer classes to make sure they can close the learning gap.

"In the long range, it's going to benefit to their kids," Dr. Nichols said.

"I'm pleading to parents! Please let your boys and girls come and experience the summer learning camp, so we can provide laser-instruction to them, so they can be ready for school next year," Dr. Linebarger said.

Madison City Schools says they've notified the parents of about 800 students about the summer classes. So far, around 300 students are enrolled. Madison County Schools expects about 3,400 students to participate in their summer program.

The classes for all three districts will start in June and last around a month. There will also be a virtual option and other resources available to students and parents.

In addition to summer classes, Huntsville and Madison City schools will offer after-school tutoring for their students next fall.

McFalls says she's grateful the district is thinking about how to help students who may feel behind when the next school year begins.

"It's really good to know that they're not going to pretend like it's all over, and that all the obstacles that have popped up in this past year are now just magically gone away. It's good to know that the school district is committed to supporting these kids until they don't need it anymore," McFalls said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fort Payne
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 523955

Reported Deaths: 10798
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson755821496
Mobile40234800
Madison34153500
Tuscaloosa25423444
Montgomery24084573
Shelby23241242
Baldwin20764302
Lee15642166
Calhoun14365311
Morgan14171274
Etowah13707348
Marshall12015220
Houston10418279
Elmore10023202
Limestone9866148
Cullman9514191
St. Clair9498236
Lauderdale9286233
DeKalb8767183
Talladega8123173
Walker7149277
Autauga6773106
Jackson6769110
Blount6548133
Colbert6237132
Coffee5434113
Dale4782111
Russell431339
Franklin421482
Chilton4132110
Covington4083115
Tallapoosa3928148
Escambia390375
Dallas3529150
Chambers3523122
Clarke347460
Marion3080100
Pike306776
Lawrence296995
Winston273272
Bibb256961
Marengo248561
Geneva246575
Pickens233359
Barbour227555
Hale218775
Butler213868
Fayette210360
Henry188644
Cherokee182745
Randolph178041
Monroe173440
Washington165938
Macon156949
Clay150556
Crenshaw149557
Cleburne147041
Lamar140034
Lowndes137653
Wilcox124927
Bullock122140
Conecuh109828
Perry107726
Sumter103332
Coosa100228
Greene91434
Choctaw59024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 836563

Reported Deaths: 12096
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby931861591
Davidson88121924
Knox49873624
Hamilton43438487
Rutherford42361422
Williamson27569216
Sumner23515342
Montgomery19661224
Wilson18496229
Out of TN1793495
Unassigned16772133
Sullivan16211287
Blount15194194
Bradley14633148
Washington14197243
Maury13242169
Sevier13182175
Putnam11185173
Madison10810241
Robertson9615129
Anderson8633171
Hamblen8509171
Greene7739152
Tipton7227103
Coffee6832121
Dickson6735109
Cumberland6577128
Carter6472156
Bedford6430129
Gibson6406144
McMinn637097
Roane6193102
Jefferson6082123
Loudon601969
Lawrence580986
Hawkins5790106
Monroe571495
Warren551581
Dyer5365104
Franklin508988
Fayette492577
Obion450296
Cheatham445254
Cocke444198
Rhea431475
Lincoln430763
Marshall411858
Campbell409962
Weakley403563
Giles395799
Henderson373075
Macon358477
Carroll357682
White355468
Hardin349866
Hardeman346464
Lauderdale314344
Henry312575
Marion310546
Claiborne306173
Scott305345
Overton297461
Wayne294334
Hickman280746
McNairy276854
DeKalb275653
Smith274938
Haywood268361
Grainger259449
Trousdale249022
Morgan246039
Fentress238446
Johnson231738
Bledsoe209911
Chester209451
Crockett201248
Polk200024
Unicoi194849
Cannon188931
Union186234
Grundy178233
Humphreys174222
Lake169526
Sequatchie166928
Benton163140
Decatur157438
Lewis156226
Meigs134724
Stewart130828
Jackson130035
Clay109331
Houston108533
Perry105728
Moore100117
Van Buren83621
Pickett75724
Hancock55112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events