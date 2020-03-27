School districts coming up with plan for students without internet at home

Parents are concerned about their children doing schoolwork online. Some parents in more rural parts of North Alabama say they struggle with internet connectivity.

School districts across North Alabama say they are coordinating a hybrid learning program, including online activities and paperwork for those who don't have strong internet connection.

"So he has to go in sometimes on his day off to do his homework," said parent, Carla Stiegel.

Carla Stiegel lives in the small town of Section in Jackson County. She doesn't have good internet connectivity. She says her son drives at least 30 minutes to his job every day just to keep up with his college classes.

"Really tired. It's stressing him out driving all the way to Gadsden from Section," said Stiegel.

She's also concerned about families with younger children who don't have good internet connection.

"I guess the kids can go to their neighbors or family members to do their homework, but it's an inconvenience for the parents and the children," said Stiegel.

Farmers Telecommunication Cooperative provides internet to areas in Dekalb, Jackson and Marshall counties. Company representatives say it's making wi-fi hotspots available for free to anyone who needs it.

"Trying to work and make sure my kids get their education is posing to be a big problem," said parent, Tabitha Marie.

Although internet isn't a big issue for every parent, Tabitha Marie, is worried about the quality of education children will get at home.

"There's no structure, I don't think when it comes to learning at home versus learning in school," said parent, Tabitha Marie.

To find out what locations in Jackson, Dekalb, and Marshall counties have the free WIFI hotspots, click here.

We did reach out to the Alabama Department of Education to see what plan they have in place for students learning from. We will let you know as soon as we hear back.