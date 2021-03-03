North Alabama schools deciding what prom and graduation may look like during the pandemic

Some high schools like those in Limestone County will be having their normal proms this year, but a prom with students dancing might not be the case for every district in North Alabama.

Both Madison and Huntsville City Schools haven't announced whether or not their schools will have a prom, or what their graduations will look like this year.

Joseph Pleva's daughter hopes Huntsville High School will have some type of a prom.

“She was looking forward to going to it as a junior last year, and of course, as a senior. She’s really hoping it’s something that can go forward in some way or another," said Pleva.

Prom was one of the many events across the country that schools had to cancel in 2020. This year, Madison County high schools will have a prom-like event. However, it will not be a dance, and they will enforce social distancing and masking.

A spokesman with the district sent us this statement:

"High Schools in Madison County will be allowed to have an event. It may take place in the school gym. They will be allowed to have a lead out where the king and queen are recognized.

This will be an event socially distanced and students and those attending will be required to wear masks.

There will not be a dance at any of our schools. We are continuing to follow our guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible.

We want to do something for these students. We want them to have an event to remember despite these difficult times. This is the most appropriate way to manage that."

Pleva said he believes his daughter and other seniors will be grateful for any type of a prom.

“Whatever they can do, I'm sure they’ll appreciate, especially more than just saying, ‘No we’re not doing that at all,’” he said.

Pleva hopes Huntsville City Schools will follow Madison County's lead.

Madison City Schools said it will announce plans for prom and graduation once details are finalized.