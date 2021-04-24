Saturday was the first-ever Rest and Relaxation Expo. Numerous small businesses were able to showcase what they offer. More than 30 vendors planned to come, but many had to take a rain check because of Saturday morning's weather.

The purpose of this expo was to remind people to take a second for themselves to unwind. The host of the event, Walisa Brookins-McCarter, said she wants to help relieve some of the financial struggles small business owners went through, by giving them a chance to showcase their products.

“We all got hit by COVID. Some businesses have been shut down, so, they lost money, and this is money out of their bills, their families, so, we just wanted to bring spotlight on them for the day," she said.

They plan to host many expos in the future.