Sardis High in Boaz cancels remainder of varsity football season due to coronavirus spread

Sardis High School in Boaz has cancelled the rest of its varsity football season due to coronavirus.

A news release on Friday from Wendy Gibbs, the principal of Sardis High School, says “The administration of Sardis High School and the Superintendent of Etowah Schools, in coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama High School Athletic Association, announces the suspension of the remaining Varsity football athletic contests for Sardis High School. The decision was made in consultation with the ADPH, local medical professionals and other experts regarding the progression and spread of Covid-19 amongst the athletes involved in football at Sardis High.”

The school says many students have been quarantined for the remainder of the season, “leaving fewer than necessary replacements and placing underclassmen at the frontline of injury risk.”

