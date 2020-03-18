Clear
Sand Mountain-area Piggly Wiggly stores implement ‘senior hour’ during coronavirus pandemic

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this time.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Piggly Wiggly is implementing a senior hour for customers who are 60 and older.

Right now, we know stores in Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville and Scottsboro are participating.

Stores open at 7 a.m. The first hour will be designated for the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

