Sand Mountain-area Piggly Wiggly stores implement ‘senior hour’ during coronavirus pandemic

Piggly Wiggly is implementing a senior hour for customers who are 60 and older.

Right now, we know stores in Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville and Scottsboro are participating.

Stores open at 7 a.m. The first hour will be designated for the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this time.

