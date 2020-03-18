Sand Mountain-area Piggly Wiggly stores implement ‘senior hour’ during coronavirus pandemic

Piggly Wiggly is implementing a senior hour for customers who are 60 and older.
Right now, we know stores in Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville and Scottsboro are participating.
Stores open at 7 a.m. The first hour will be designated for the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this time.
